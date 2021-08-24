Saudi Air Defences destroy explosives laden drone

Riyadh: Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said that it will take operational measures to protect civilians from rebels.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.