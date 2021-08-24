State government announces new entry rules

Bengaluru: Karnataka government announced new entry rules. As per the new rule, passengers coming from the UK, Europe and the Middle East are exempted from RT-PCR test at airports in Karnataka. These passengers can provide the samples and leave the airport for further compliance as per Standard Operating Procedures.

‘Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East are exempted from mandatory RT-PCR testing on arrival at Karnataka airports’, the state government said.

Also Read: ‘Government headed by his mother was audacious enough to sell the country: Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, all the passengers coming from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East were required to undergo self-paid confirmatory RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports.

Karnataka reported 1,259 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the overall infection tally to 29,41,026 and death toll to 37,184. The total number of recoveries in the state was increased to 28,84,032 today as 1,701 patients discharged from hospitals.