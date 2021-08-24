Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices settled at record highs. The gains in the banking, financial services and metal shares helped the equity indices to end high.

BSE Sensex rose 403 points to settle at a record high of 55,959. NSE Nifty ended at an all-time high of 16,625, higher by 128 points.

16 of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 2,149 shares ended higher while 1,026 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Indian Oil, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, Cipla and State Bank of India. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, HDFC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever.