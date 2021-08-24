‘This is legalized loot and organized plunder’: Congress on National Monetization Pipeline

New Delhi: Congress leaders criticized the ‘National Monetization Pipeline’ (NMP) announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Congress accused that by this move the Union government is planning to hand over invaluable public assets to its ‘billionaire friends’.

‘First came the demonetization disaster, which Dr Manmohan Singh rightly described as ‘organized loot and legalized plunder. Now comes monetization mela invaluable public assets created over decades given away to a chosen few. This is legalized loot and organized plunder’, said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

‘While giving the ‘jumla’ of ‘Aatmanirbhar’, they have made the entire government dependent on ‘billionaire friends’. All the work for those billionaire friends and all the wealth also for them. This government is giving away assets worth lakhs of crores made from the hard work of the people of the country in the last 70 years to its billionaire friends’, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Also Read: Union government launches facility to book Covid vaccination slot on WhatsApp: Know how to book

‘Sale of country’s properties worth Rs 6 lakh crore — roads, rail, mines, telecom, power, gas, airports, ports, sports stadium…Modi ji will sell everything from the earth to the sky. If there is BJP, the assets of the country will not be saved’, tweeted Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

On Monday, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the NMP Scheme that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums. By this the government is aiming to monetize to collect about Rs 6 trillion.