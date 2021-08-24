Three gulf countries ban Bollywood film ‘Bell Bottom’ starring Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Three gulf countries have banned Bollywood spy thriller, ‘Bell Bottom’. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have banned the film starring Akshay Kumar citing factual error.

The film is based on true incidents. It depicts the story of the 1984 plane hijack in which a group of separatists hijacked an Indian flight and first landed the plane in Lahore and then took it to Dubai. The film shows a RAW agent with the code name Bell Bottom rescuing the passengers with a covert operation in Dubai.

Also Read: Afghans assemble outside UNHCR office: threaten strike if demands not met

But as per authorities in UAE, the entire operation to free the Indian passengers and nab the hijackers was carried out under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashi Al Maktoum, the Defence Minister at that time.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, among others.