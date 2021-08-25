6-year-old sodomised, stones and chillies stuffed in his rectum in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: An unidentified individual sodomised a six-year-old boy and placed stones and chilies in his rectum. The incident took place in Kondapalli village, which is within the jurisdiction of Ibrahimpatnam police station in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday at 2:00 pm, the six-year-old youngster went outside to play. The unnamed suspect enticed the boy by promising to buy him food. He allegedly dragged the boy to a field and sodomised him after pinning him to the ground. Following this, the child had passed out.

The little child returned to his residence after regaining consciousness. After a while, his parents saw blood pouring from his anus. The parents discovered stones and chilies jammed in their six-year-old child’s rectum after additional investigation. Following this, a horrific criminal narrative surfaced.

Also Read: 60-year-old man ends life after being harassed by daughter-in-law in Punjab

The family filed a police report against the unnamed suspect on Monday. The inquiry into the matter has been handed over to the Disha police station.

This comes months after an 18-year-old youth in Bulandshahr committed suicide by hanging himself at his home after allegedly being sodomised by two pals.

As per reports, the two suspects sexually abused the youth in a guest house. The duo reportedly threatened the teenager with retaliation if he told anybody about the crime. The youth, on the other hand, told his family about the encounter and ultimately committed suicide.