‘For all mamas in making’: Neha Dhupia on playing pregnant cop in ‘A Thursday’

Neha Dhupia, who is eight months pregnant, said on Tuesday that she is excited to portray a pregnant officer in the forthcoming thriller ‘A Thursday’ as it allows her to ‘bridge the gap between real and reel life.’ Neha portrays ACP Catherine Alvarez in the film.

Along with Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni, Neha collaborates with Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia in Behzad Khambata’s ‘A Thursday.’ The actress shared a few pictures from the movie on Instagram and wrote: ‘Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us… This one for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger. #ACPCatherineAlvarez #Athursday ? @ragininath12 @ayeshakhanna20.’

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were married in an intimate ceremony held at a Delhi gurudwara in May 2018. Neha was three months pregnant when got married. Mehr was welcomed on November 18, 2018. Angad and Neha are now ready to welcome their second child.