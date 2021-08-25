‘It was Congress that sold the country’s resources’: Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his criticism over National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) policy.

‘Does he (Rahul Gandhi) understand what monetization is? It was Congress that sold the country’s resources and made kickbacks in it’, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

‘If he indeed is against monetization, why was the RFP on the monetization of NDLS torn to pieces by Rahul Gandhi? And if this is monetization, did they sell off the New Delhi railway station? Is it owned by jijaji (brother in law) now?’, said Sitharaman. ‘Our policy is not about selling off. There will be a strict handing back’, claimed the Union Minister.

On Tuesday Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government over the NMP policy. He alleged that the BJP-led government is selling all assets created in the last 70 years to the Prime Minister’s ‘industrialist friends. The Modi-led government is endeavoring to sell India’s crown jewels, built by previous governments with public funds over 70 years,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

On Monday, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the NMP Scheme that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums. By this the government is aiming to monetize to collect about Rs 6 trillion.