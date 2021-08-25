Officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport ‘rewarded for exemplary professionalism’, not punished

Contrary to rumours, the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer who asked Salman Khan to observe the security routine at Mumbai airport was not punished. The CISF stated that the officer had been ‘suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism.’

Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the airport on August 20 to fly to Russia, where he is presently filming Tiger 3. The actor was on his way to the airport terminal when the CISF officer in question stopped him and told him he needed to clear the security checkpoint first and also instructed the photographers to stay back. While his professionalism was praised by fans, there were allegations in certain newspapers that his phone had been taken to prevent him from speaking to the media.

Replying to one such report, the CISF tweeted, ‘The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs.’

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is filming Tiger 3, the third edition of the famous franchise starring Katrina Kaif, in Russia. Fans are captivated by Salman’s bearded disguise in one of the photos from the sets that have been shared on the internet. The crew has a busy foreign filming itinerary ahead of them, which includes Austria and Turkey.

Also Read: ‘My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day to know about me’: ‘Shershaah’ Actress

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, was the debut film in the franchise. The second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma is now directing the franchise’s third part. Salman is likely to return to India in October to shoot Bigg Boss 15 for Colors TV. On Saturday, the show’s debut trailer, which featured him and legendary actress Rekha, was unveiled.