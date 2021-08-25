Sharjah authority issues new advisory for schools

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) issued new guidelines for schools in the emirate. As per the new guidelines, all private schools in Sharjah must close and shift to distance learning temporarily if two or more Covid cases are detected among students or education staff.

All parents and staff must inform the school if positive cases are detected. Infected students must follow the prescribed quarantine conditions and parents must inform the school if students are vulnerable or fall under high-risk categories.

The authority also increased the capacity of school buses to 75%. Schools must use stickers on bus seats to ensure physical distancing. Canteens in the schools will be permitted to operate, provided they undergo sterilization on the hour.