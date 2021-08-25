Tamil Nadu CM announces memorial for Karunanidhi costing Rs 39 crore

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, said on Tuesday that the state government will construct a memorial for former Chief Minister and DMK stalwart MK Karunanidhi on Marina Beach in Chennai.

Stalin stated that his father, Karunanidhi, was instrumental in the development of Tamil Nadu and worked tirelessly till his death for the benefit of the people. Stalin added the memorial, which would be erected on 2.21 acres and cost Rs 39 crore, will include digital information about Karunanidhi’s life and achievements. The announcement was made pursuant to rule 110 of the legislative assembly of Tamil Nadu.

According to Stalin, there has never been a leader in the nation like Karunanidhi, who has never been defeated in any of his 13 electoral campaigns. Karunanidhi was a member of the assembly for 60 years throughout his 80-year political career, he noted. ‘Kalaignar is the architect behind the modern Tamil Nadu which we are witnessing now. He took the state forward in education, socio-economic conditions,’ Stalin said.

Stalin’s announcement was warmly received by AIADMK opposition leaders. Karunanidhi, according to O Panneerselvam, provided numerous social initiatives to the state. He said that Karunanidhi’s movie dialogues aided the advancement of the state’s backward populations.

Karunanidhi passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94. He was laid to rest alongside his mentor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, CN Annadurai, at Marina Beach with full state honours.