‘Will seek help from Taliban to liberate Punjab’: Khalistan organization issues warning: Video

Chandigarh: Pro-Khalistan organization based in Canada, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has warned that it will seek the help of Taliban to liberate Punjab from India. In a video message, SFJ general secretary Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has said this warning.

‘You are spreading a message in the world that the Taliban is atrocious. But the biggest terrorism done against Sikhs is by India. If EU, UK, US recognized Taliban, SFJ would approach them for support Khalistan referendum. Either by votes or by the military. SFJ believes in Kesri, Khanda, Khalistan, Tukde Tukde Kar Deyange Hindustan’, said Pannu in the video.

Also Read: ‘They want to erase Afghanistan and establish Talibanistan’: Amrullah Saleh

SFJ also issued a letter congratulating the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. ‘Once key Western powers recognize Taliban regime, will approach Taliban to enroll their support for the establishment of Khalistan through Referendum’, read the letter.

SFJ asked the Sikh youths to prepared to fight against the government just like the Taliban. Pannu also said that they would hold Referendum voting alongside Assembly elections.

This is not the first time SFJ has released such videos against India. In the past, SFJ released several videos asking Sikh youth to join the Khalistan movement. Before Republic Day, SFJ released a video in which they announced a cash reward for anyone who hoists the flag on Red Fort on Republic Day.