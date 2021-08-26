13-year-old falls to death from 9th floor while trying to save puppy

Ghaziabad: A terrible incident occurred when a 13-year-old girl and her puppy died after falling from the ninth-floor terrace of a residential structure in Kavinagar, Ghaziabad while attempting to save the puppy, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when Jyotsana, a seventh-grade student and her parent’s only child, was playing on the terrace with her favourite puppy. The pet’s neck got stuck in the iron grills. Jyotsana attempted to save the dog, but she lost her footing and fell to the ground with it. The girl was discovered in a pool of blood by a security guard and other occupants. She was transported to a neighbouring hospital, where medics declared her dead, adding that the puppy perished as well.

Also Read: Pune woman attempts suicide by drinking phenyl inside police station

According to DSP Anshu Jain, an autopsy was not performed following a request from the relatives of the victim.