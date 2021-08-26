Air Arabia issues new advisory for passengers from India

Sharjah: Budget air carrier based in Sharjah rolled back the update that all passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka having e-visa will be allowed to enter the emirate.

‘All passengers traveling to Sharjah from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal with a residence, tourist, and employment e-visas that have recently been issued do not require prior approval or registration before entering the country’, said Air Arabia on its website. But the air carrier removed the advisory from its website.

As per the latest update, all passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka and quarantining in another country for 14 days and wish to travel before completing the quarantine period should register to get approval.

Earlier this week the airline also said that the UAE authorities have temporarily suspended the Visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days.