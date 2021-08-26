An emirate in UAE eases Covid-19 restrictions

Sharjah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has announced more relaxations in the restrictions imposed in the emirate. The authority has raised the capacity of shopping malls, cinemas and entertainment venues to 80%.

As per the new guidelines, 60% capacity will be allowed in wedding halls with a maximum of 300 guests. But, all the attendees must wear a face mask and maintain a safe social distance. Only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend events.

Also Read: ‘Big relief to expats: Gulf country to extends visas issued since January 2021

Attendance to exhibitions and social, cultural and artistic events is restricted to those who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine no more than six months prior. Also, all must submit a negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours of an event.