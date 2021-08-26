Breaking News: Explosion at Kabul’s Abbey gate of the international airport

U.S. officials report a massive explosion at a gate of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday afternoon, as the airlift of thousands of Afghans continued. It occurred near the entrance to Abbey gate, where British forces have been stationed lately.

The gate was one of three that had been closed as a result of terrorist threats. US Defence Department Press Secretary John Kirby tweeted that ‘We can confirm there was an explosion outside Kabul airport. The extent of the casualties is unknown at this time. We will provide more information when available’. There was also a report of gunshots; it is unknown who fired them.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Photos: Casualties from blast near Kabul airport this evening. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/ZnbQrKf2Yh — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

According to officials from the United States and its allies, suicide bombers were planning to attack the airport. Just two days ago, the Pentagon notified lawmakers that ISIS-K terror acts could threaten evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport. One of the most likely targets are the airport gates, where thousands of desperate individuals gather.