New guidelines for higher education institutions announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in UAE has announced new guidelines for higher educational institutions. As per the new guideline, only vaccinated students will be allowed to attend the in-person learning at universities, colleges and higher education institutes. Institutions must use the Alhosn app to facilitate their entry.

Those exempted from taking the vaccine on medical grounds would need to take a PCR test every week. Such students can opt for remote learning.

The authority said that this is the federal protocol, and each emirate’s education regulator can determine their own safety rules. This means the protocols could differ from emirate to emirate.