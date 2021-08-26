‘Pinched myself every 2 minutes’: Krystle D’souza on working with Big B in Chehre

Krystle D’souza is ready to make her big Bollywood debut with Chehre, following her success on television. The actress called her experience as an ‘overwhelming, fantastic sensation,’ adding that she had been waiting for a project like this for a long time. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi both feature in the Rumi Jaffery-directed film.

Krystle was hesitant to disclose anything about the character, but she did say that Chehre is about the various faces of a person and the masks that people wear. She went on to say that each character in the film is significant and she can’t wait for the public to see it.

The actress gushed over her co-stars, saying it was surreal to be working with such well-known actors. She said, ‘Honestly, with Big B, I pinched myself every two minutes, as I couldn’t believe I was working with the legend himself. As for Emraan, he was so supportive and made me feel very comfortable. I was nervous given it was my first time on a film set, but all thanks to him there was never a moment of uneasiness. He is a thorough gentleman and took care of me. Apart from being a brilliant performer, he is also a very humble person.’

Krystle D’souza also discussed the upcoming release of Chehre in theatres. Given that many states have yet to reopen movie theatres, Krystle said it’s frustrating, but it’s the best they could do in the face of the pandemic. ‘I really wanted to go and watch the film with my friends and family but since theatres haven’t opened yet in Maharashtra, that cannot happen. However, I cannot put my problem over global distress. I am just thankful that we are vaccinated now and safer than earlier.’