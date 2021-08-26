Rare fishing cat caught on camera at a tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The state administration of Madhya Pradesh said on Wednesday that a fishing cat, one of India’s endangered species, had been found in the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR).

According to a government press release, the fishing cat was captured on a camera located in the tiger reserve. This species was also seen earlier around the Ken river, which covers a 55-kilometer stretch of the PTR, but the endangered animal was captured on camera for the first time recently.

The cat species, which mostly eats fish, is becoming extinct. The hunting of fishing cats is illegal under Schedule-1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Biologists interested in fishing cat research and study are welcome to visit and study here, the statement added.