Taliban get thrashed by Northern Alliance in Panjshir

Kabul: The Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh once again defeated the Taliban’s attempt to capture Pajshir valley. The Taliban forces suffered heavy casualties. On Wednesday, the Taliban terrorists attempted to enter Panjshir through Anjuman Pass from Badakshan, however, the fierce retaliation by the Northern Alliance resulted in Taliban terrorists fleeing the area.

Earlier, on several occasions, the Northern Alliance fighters inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban terrorists by engaging in a heavy gun battle against the insurgent group. On Monday, more than 300 Taliban terrorists were killed in a gun battle in Andarab.

As per reports, Afghan civilians have come in support of the Northern Alliance. Even the local warlords in Afghanistan have joined hands with the Northern Alliance against the Taliban.

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the Taliban will reach a peace deal with resistance forces in the Panjshir province. ‘We are in contact with people of Panjshir. We are in talks with the elders, influencers, and Jihadist commanders. The talks will soon solve the problem without war. I am 80 per cent confident that there will not be a need to go to war. According to our information, a peace agreement will be reached soon’, said he.

The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindukush mountains which is approximately 90 miles north of the Afghanistan capital, Kabul. It is the only province which is not under the control of Taliban. Hundreds of Taliban militants are fighting to capture the valley. They had recaptured three districts in northern Afghanistan from the Alliance.