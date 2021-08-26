Yahoo shuts down news websites in India

Mumbai: US based technology firm, Verizon Media announced that it will shut down the news websites of Yahoo in India. So, all new sites operated by yahoo including Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India will be closed in country. But, Yahoo e-mail, and search experiences will remain.

‘As of August 26th, 2021 Yahoo India will no longer be publishing content. Your Yahoo Account, Mail and Search experiences will not be affected in any way and will operate as usual. We thank you for your support and readership’, said Yahoo on its website.

Also Read: Realme GT Master smart phone first sale in India at 12 noon: Know features and price

We did not come to this decision lightly. However, Yahoo India has been impacted by changes to regulatory laws in India that now limit the foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India. Yahoo has had a long association with India and we’re really proud of the premium, local content we have provided our users here for the last 20 years’, said the US company in a statement.

‘In case you are a Yahoo Mail user, this change does not affect you in any way. This development does not impact our products Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Search, where we will continue to serve users in India as before, without any change’, it said.

The US based search engine took this decision due to the new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules. The new rules, limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India to 26%.