5 killed after miscreants set 7 trucks on fire

Guwahati: At least 5 people were killed in Assam after some miscreants set fire to seven trucks near Dismao village in Dima Hasao, Assam. One person has been critically injured in the attack.

As per reports, the trucks were stopped at around 8:30 am this morning by a group of armed men. Out of the seven, six trucks were transporting cement while the other was transporting coal.

Also Read: ‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’: US President Joe Biden

‘The group fired at the vehicles for several minutes and then set them afire. Five persons have died in the incident and one sustained injury. All of them are drivers and handymen of the trucks ‘, said Jayant Singh, the Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao.