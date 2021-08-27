Huge explosion shakes Kazakhstan: Blast near military base

A huge explosion has been reported in Kazakhstan as well, after Afghanistan. According to reports, several people were injured in the explosion in the city of Taraz, Kazakhstan. The blast occurred in close proximity to a military base. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the Kazakh Defence Ministry, the explosion occurred as a result of fire at a military unit warehouse ‘A fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit in the Jambyl region’s Bayzak district at approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT]. As a result, unidentified objects exploded,’ the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Indian Army’s lightning takeover of strategic heights gave India a heft in peace talks

Fire brigades continue to fight the raging fire. Meanwhile, the causes of the fire are being investigated. A commission, led by Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev, has also been tasked with investigating the incident. Awaiting more details.