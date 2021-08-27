In fairness to the Tamil writers, the removal of their works by Delhi University comes as ‘no surprise’

The Delhi University’s decision to remove certain works by Tamil writers Sukirtharani and Bama – whose works have been well received by the literary community – has caused an uproar among the progressive and intelligentsia movements in Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country. The Hindu quoted Ms. Sukirtharani as saying that she did not feel surprised by the University’s decision to exclude her pieces, Kaimaru (recompense) and En Udal (My Body), which discuss oppressed women’s plight.

She said,’I was not surprised at all. Dalit voices like mine and Bama’s speak for all oppressed women. Several of our works have been included in the college syllabus of several Indian states. Since we’ve seen how progressive writers opposing caste, Hindutva, and fundamentalism have been removed in recent years, I don’t think this should be seen as an exclusion of Dalit writers alone. Things like this will happen in our society, but we cannot ignore them. ‘Our works were translated into many languages abroad before they became familiar in India [outside Tamil Nadu]’.

The writer felt it was improper for the Delhi University administration to remove her works from the syllabus without informing her in advance. ‘We should have been formally informed why our works were removed. However, we should also appreciate those who decided to include it in the first place. I will not ask for an explanation. I work for society, for all oppressed women. My project Kaimaaru is about manual scavenging. Human beings are going into space, but we still allow manual scavenging to continue in our society. In contrast to their image of India where there are no caste and religious inequalities, our works demonstrate that caste and religious inequality exist in Indian society. Therefore, they want such works removed from the syllabus’.

In response to Delhi University’s decision, Ms. Bama stated that she was ‘more angry than upset’ and that the anger would be reflected in future works. According to Ms. Bama, she doesn’t know which of her works – Karukku and Sangati – have been removed. ‘Karukku and Sangati are taught in colleges all over India and abroad’. Dalit women are shown to be very brave as they faced atrocities and discrimination. Sangati discusses the lives of these women. A Dalit autobiography, Karukku discusses the politics of Dalits. It has been celebrated by students and many others for over 25 years.’ I have not been the only one whose work has been removed – works by Kancha Ilaiah, Mahaswetha Devi, and Sukirthirani have also been removed,’ she said. [Du has removed Sangati].

‘We have been segregated for more than 2,000 years, and our histories have not been written. The government is trying to suppress our voices, but we will shout. This nation’s youth understand [what is happening]. We are angry rather than upset. In the future, our works will reflect our anger’,she concluded.