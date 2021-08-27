Mahindra shares video of ‘girl’ performing Kalaripayattu, 10-year-old replies ‘I’m a boy’

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group and a frequent Twitter user, recently shared a video of a boy practising Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form.

Sharing the video, Mahindra captioned it: ‘WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention.’

Also Read: 43-million-year-old fossil of 4-legged whale discovered in Egypt, pics surface

WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention. pic.twitter.com/OJmJqxKhdN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2021

However, it turned out that the ‘young woman’ was a 10-year-old boy who goes by the handle ‘Prince of Kalaripayattu.’ The child thanked Mahindra for his compliments but clarified that he was a boy. ‘Thanks a lot for your support and encouragement, sir! A small correction—I am not a girl, I am a 10-year-old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu,’ the child replied.