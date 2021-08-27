Pak Haqqani bomber arrested in Kabul after airport attack

Kabul: A Pakistani bomber affiliated to the Haqqani network was arrested in Kabul. He was arrested after the twin blast at the Kabul Hamid Karzai International airport and Baron Hotel on Thursday. More than 100 people including 13 US soldiers were killed in the suicide bomb attacks. ISIS- Khorasan, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the attack.

As per CNN-News18 report, the Taliban was aware about the nexus between the Haqqani network and Pakistan in the Kabul blast, and that a third blast was planned at the Turkmenistan embassy. However, two Pakistani people were arrested before the said explosion could take place, reported News 18 citing sources.

IS-K had released a statement with a photo of the suicide bomber who carried out the attack. The image shows the alleged attacker standing with the explosive belt in front of the black IS flag with a black cloth covering his face, only his eyes showing. IS also said the bomber managed to get past Taliban security checkpoints to come within 5 metres of a gathering of US soldiers, translators and collaborators before detonating his explosives.

The Taliban who now controls the country termed the explosions as a ‘terrorist act’.