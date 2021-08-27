State makes RT-PCR negative report must for passengers coming from Kerala

Patna: Bihar government has announced that people coming from Kerala must produce negative RT-PCR report for entering the state. The state government has enhanced the security at the Patna and Darbhanga airports and three railway stations. Medical teams have also been placed to check on the passengers.

‘If any passenger is not carrying the RT-PCR negative report, we have the provision to send him to an isolation centre for 14 days’, said a health department official.

‘Besides Kerala, if any person coming from Maharashtra, he/she will have to undergo testing at the airports and railway stations b.before being allowed in the city’, he added.

On Thursday, 15 new Covid cases were reported in Bihar, including three each from Patna and Saharsa.

Earlier, Karnataka had made a negative RT-PCR certificate mandatory for all arrivals from Kerala and Maharashtra. The certificate should not be older than 72 hours, irrespective of vaccination status.

Kerala has been reporting the maximum cases, accounting for nearly 60% of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases.