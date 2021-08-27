Two Indian cities make it to Economist Intelligence Unit’s 60 safe cities list

Delhi: National capital, Delhi and Mumbai were included in the list of safest cities in the world by a study conducted by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). EIU conducted the survey in 60 cities and used 76 indicators covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental security.

Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark was named the safest city in the world. Mumbai ranks 50 out of 60 cities surveyed and Delhi ranks 41.

Mumbai got 48.2 points out of 100 in the personal security category. It ranks higher than Dhaka and Karachi. On the digital security category, it ranks 53 with 45.4 points. In health security Mumbai is at 44 with 60.8 points and on infrastructure security the city is at 48 with 57.3 points.

‘The cybersecurity maturity of private and public organizations, as well as their preparedness, is decent in Mumbai. However, what we lack is the digital awareness of threats for which public-private partnership is essential, said Cyber Security expert Ritesh Bhatia.

Top 15 safest cities in the world according to EIU:

Copenhagen – 82.4

Toronto – 82.2

Singapore – 80.7

Sydney – 80.1

Tokyo – 80.0

Amsterdam – 79.3

Wellington – 79.0

Hong Kong – 78.6

Melbourne – 78.6

Stockholm – 78.0

Barcelona – 77.8

New York – 77.8

Frankfurt – 77.7

Washington DC – 77.4

London – 77.2