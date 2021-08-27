Two people arrested for illegal possession of Californium, which costs Rs 170 crore for one gram

Kolkata: According to a report, CID officials arrested two people near the airport in West Bengal for illegal possession of radioactive substances, which have an ‘estimated value of Rs 4,250 crore’.

Acting on a tip-off from a person, who was reportedly contacted by the duo for the sale of the four pieces of radioactive material, CID sleuths nabbed them, the officer said. According to police sources, one of the four pieces seized is believed to be Californium, which has multiple practical uses and costs around Rs 170 crore for one gram.

According to the officer, the two claimed to have purchased the radioactive substances, which weighed 250 grams in total, from someone in Karnataka after running into him on social media. ‘The two suspects have been arrested under the Atomic Energy Act and various other sections of the IPC. The materials are believed to have been stolen from a laboratory. We are investigating the matter’, the CID officer said.