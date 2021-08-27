Union government suggest imposing night curfew in Kerala and Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Union Home Secretary suggested imposing night curfew in Kerala and Maharashtra as the daily number of Covid-19 cases is increasing sharply in these states. This was announced after a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation. The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director of National Centre for Communicable Disease (NCDC) and Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Kerala and Maharashtra.

‘More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections.This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and COVID-appropriate behaviour’, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

Kerala has been reporting the maximum cases, accounting for nearly 60% of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases. It is followed by Maharashtra constituting 16% cases of the total country-wide numbers.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 44,658 new COVID-19 infections taking the total to 3,26,03,188, the most in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 496 to 436,861.