‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’: US President Joe Biden

New York: United States President vowed to avenge the killing of 13 US armed forces personnel Who died in suicide bombing attacks at the Kabul airport.

‘To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay’, said Joe Biden. ‘We have some reason to believe we know who they are … not certain’, Biden added

At least 60 Afghans were killed and 140 people including 18 US soldiers were injured in the suicide bomb attack.

The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the attack.