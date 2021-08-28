Allow me to take decisions or I won’t spare anyone: Sidhu to Congress

After Harish Rawat, the AICC’s Punjab affairs director, announced that the party would run in the 2022 assembly elections under the leadership of Chairman Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu vowed he would not spare anyone if he was not permitted to make decisions.

On Thursday night, Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA, addressed a crowd of traders and businesses, saying: ‘Aj v mai high command nu iko gal keh k ayan, k je mai es Punjab Model de utte, ehna lokan dian asan te khra utrun, mai agle 20 saal Congress nu rajniti chon jan ni daun. Lekin je tusi mainu nirnai ni lain devonge, ta fer mai itt naal vi itt kharkaun, ta fer mai itt vi naal itt kharkaun. (I’ve conveyed to the high command that if I meet public expectations through the Punjab model, I’ll not let the Congress lose ground in politics for 20 years. But if you don’t allow me to take decisions, my actions can be destructive as well).’

He said, ‘Nirnai lain to bina, darshani ghora banan da koi fayda nahi (Without having the right to decide, being a mere showpiece is useless).’

Rawat had ordered him to remove two of his advisers, Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr. Pyare Lal Garg after they made recent remarks that drew criticism from opposing parties and Congress leaders.

Sidhu has been cornered by Capt Amarinder’s camp over these remarks. The chief minister put up a show of strength on Thursday by arranging a dinner meeting with 58 MLAs and eight MPs. After that, Sidhu launched an indirect assault on Capt Amarinder, saying, ‘I neither take an oath nor do I promise, but I commit.’

He has chastised the chief minister for failing to deliver on promises made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections, such as bringing the perpetrators of the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and police firing incidents to justice and eradicating drugs from Punjab.

‘I have requested the CM to cancel PPAs (power purchase agreements) and these can be done. I know the problem and I know the solution. If PPAs are cancelled, I guarantee the Congress will come back to power,’ he added.