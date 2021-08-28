‘Follow what was done in Hyderabad’: HD Kumaraswamy on Mysuru gang-rape case

HD Kumaraswamy, a JDS politician and former Chief Minister, appeared to recommend on Friday that the Karnataka police shoot and kill the alleged rapists of a college girl near Mysuru, similar to how the Hyderabad police handled a rape case two years ago.

Kumaraswamy said: ‘I appreciate the Hyderabad police in dealing with a rape case. What did they do finally? Unless stringent action is taken, things will not improve. Culprits in a sexual assault case usually get jail time and then secure bail. This is not effective to control such crimes.’

‘The government should handle it delicately and follow what was done in Hyderabad. The incident in Mysuru is a lapse on part of the government and it has failed to curb illegal activities even in rural areas,’ he added.

The Hyderabad Police Department shot and killed four individuals in Shamshabad in 2019 after they allegedly raped a female veterinarian and burned her body. The police stated at that time that the accused had stolen guns and shot on them while being escorted to the scene to recreate the crime. In retaliation, the accused were allegedly shot dead.

Meanwhile, Anand Singh, the Minister of Tourism, Environment, and Ecology in Karnataka, stated: ‘Everything of the perpetrators should be chopped off. Such incidents should not have happened.’

Also Read: Government introduces BH-series registration mark in vehicles

BS Yediyurappa, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister, said: ‘the police are investigating the case and working to trace the criminals. I am confident that the criminals will be caught and punished by the law.’

On Tuesday night, a 23-year-old student was gang-raped by at least four males while returning from a forest area in the Chamundi Hill region, Mysuru, with a male companion. The incident occurred in the Tippayyanakere region, which is within the Alanahalli police station’s jurisdiction.

The victim, who is in serious condition in the hospital, has yet to give police her statement. The police, on the other hand, acquired a statement from her buddy, who was also assaulted by the group.