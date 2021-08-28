‘Tremendous milestone’: Bill Gates as India administers 1 crore vaccine doses in a day

Bill Gates, the American billionaire and philanthropist, praised India on Friday for administering over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses in a single day. India now has the greatest single-day immunisation rate in the world.

Gates took to his Twitter handle to congratulate India for the achievement. ‘Congratulations, India, on reaching this tremendous milestone. The collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers, and millions of health workers have made this feat possible,’ he wrote.

According to preliminary figures, the country received 1,00,64,032 vaccines on Friday, bringing the total number of immunisations to 62 crore. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of vaccinations in the country on Friday, which is over 28.62 lakh. More than five lakh immunisations were reported in four states: Karnataka (10.79 lakh vaccines), Maharashtra (9.84 lakh), Haryana (6 lakh) and West Bengal (5.47 lakh).

Daily vaccinations have averaged 52.16 lakh doses in August, compared to 43.41 lakh doses in July, owing to increased vaccine availability.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) head scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, hailed India for its tremendous achievement. PM Modi was also ecstatic with the achievement, praising individuals who got vaccinated as well as those who helped make the statewide vaccination effort a success.