US strikes back! ISIS ‘attack planner’ targeted after deadly Kabul explosions

In less than 48 hours after suicide bombings rocked the evacuation process at the Kabul airport, the US military conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member believed to be involved in future attacks, according to Reuters. 169 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in a devastating suicide bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport. The suicide bombing was claimed by ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K).

A drone strike was conducted east of Kabul in Nangahar by the US Central Command. According to Navy Capt. William Urban, who spoke for the Associated Press, one person was killed in the strike, and there were no civilian casualties.

Immediately following the airstrike, the US Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert for its citizens at the Kabul airport, urging them to leave the Abbey, the East, and the North gates. The Pentagon has been ordered to come up with plans to attack the perpetrators after US President, Joe Biden, pledged to hunt down those responsible for the attack. It was unclear if the ISIS-K member killed in the US airstrike was involved in the suicide blast outside the Kabul airport gates on Thursday.