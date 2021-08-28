WHO Chief Scientist praises India as it vaccinates 50% of adults with at least 1 dose

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the top scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), praised India for administering more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses ahead of worries of new outbreak of the infection.

‘India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn- > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!’ Swaminathan tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised it as a ‘momentous feat’ for India. ‘Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,’ PM tweeted on Friday night.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s Co-WIN dashboard, a total of 10,064,376 doses were delivered on Friday, surpassing the previous high of 8.82 million doses set on August 16. In the previous week, an average of 6.9 million vaccine doses have been delivered across the country, the highest rate of inoculation drive ever recorded in the country since the mass vaccination program began on January 16.

India has now given out around 621 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with more than half of the country’s 940 million people receiving at least one shot and 15% receiving the mandatory second doses. This indicates that 51% of adults over the age of 18 have got vaccine shots, with 35.9% receiving only a partial vaccination and 15.1 percent receiving both doses. By December, the government hopes to have covered the whole adult population.

Dr. NK Arora, the head of India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said it is a source of pride for the country’s health system. In addition, Dr. Arora stated that the country intends to vaccinate 12.5 million people in a single day in the near future. To reach 100% immunisation by the end of the year, the country must vaccinate 10 million people every day until December 31.

India reported more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday, prompting the high increase in vaccines. Infections have increased in the previous three days, primarily in Kerala, after falling to a five-month low of 25,166 in the middle of the month.

On Friday, India reported 44,658 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the global total to 32.6 million, second to the United States. The death toll in the country increased by 496 to 436,861. Kerala has seen nearly 60% of new Covid-19 cases in the last week, accounting for more than half of all active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 16%.