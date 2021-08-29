30 soldiers killed, 60 injured in drone attack

Riyadh: At least 30 soldiers were killed and 60 injured in a drone attack at Al-Anad airbase in Lahj in Yemen. As per reports, the attack took place when the military personnel were conducting a training exercise. No militant organization immediately claimed responsibility.

The Arab Parliament condemned the attack on Al-Anad airbase, saying it holds the militia, and the Iranian regime that supports it, fully responsible.

The Houthis in 2019 launched a drone strike at the base during a military parade, killing at least six military personnel, including a high-ranking intelligence official.

Yemen is witnessing a civil war since 2014, as the Houthi rebels supported by Iran seized control of much of the country’s north along with its capital, Sanaa. Later, the Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015. Till now, more than 130,000 people were killed and 12 million people were displaced in the civil war.