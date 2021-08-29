Bollywood actor arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug case

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Armaan Kohli on a drug case. The NCB earlier on Saturday conducted a raid at his residence in Juhu and recovered drugs. He will be presented before a city court today.

‘After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office’, said NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede.

NCB Mumbai has registered Crime No. 82/21 in this case. Armaan Kohli has been arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of NDPS Act and Ajay Raju Singh has been arrested under 22b(a), 27A, 28, 29, 30, and 35 of NDPS Act.

Armaan Kohli has featured in films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Badle Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Veer, Juaari among others. He also appeared on Salman Khan starrer Bigg Boss 7, where he courted controversy for physically assaulting fellow contestant Sofia Hayat.

