Gulf country to open its land border with UAE from September 1

Muscat: Oman will reopen its land borders with the UAE on September 1. Dr. Saif Al-Abri, Director-General of Disease Control, Ministry of Health in Oman announced this.

Fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to enter the country. They must also take a PCR test before arriving at the border point.

Oman closed its land borders early this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The country on June had allowed workers from GCC countries to enter for business reasons.