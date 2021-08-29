J&K allows higher educational institutes to resume physical classes, issues new guidelines

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s administration on Sunday (August 29) loosened some COVID-19-induced curbs while maintaining some restrictions amid a third coronavirus wave threat.

The administration decided not to reopen schools, but allowed higher educational institutions to reopen. It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta.

Here are the relaxations:

1. Higher educational institutions can begin physical classes with limited in-person instruction, provided that all staff and students are fully vaccinated.

2. Persons who have been vaccinated can enter public parks.

3. No more than 25 people can be present at any indoor or outdoor gathering.

4. Testing for COVID-19 is not mandatory at Lakhanpur entry point by those that have received both doses of vaccine and who are entering the UT of J&K.

5. There is no weekend curfew in any district.

There will be no change to these curbs:

1. Schools and coaching centres will remain closed until further notice for onsite or in-person instruction.

2. The night curfew in the union territory will continue from 8 pm to 7 am.

The J&K administration, on April 18, had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including universities and colleges, until further notice in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a detailed order, Mehta asked Deputy Commissioners to keep a close watch on positivity rates in clustered spaces such as public or private offices, civic clubs, malls, and bazaars if the rate goes above 4% weekly.

Official data shows that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases in July, which took the total number of cases to 3,24,979, with 406 deaths. The UT has 44 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials said.