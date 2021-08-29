Nokia says telcos building pan-India 5G capacity to boost business growth

Telecom carriers are constructing pan-India 5G capacity, which will continue to grow Nokia’s business in the nation, the head of the Finnish firm’s India unit said.

Sanjay Malik, Nokia Senior Vice President and Head of India Market, told the media that telecom companies are focusing on building 5G capacity so that they are ready to launch once spectrum is available in the proposed auction, while their strategy for rolling out services circle or city wise is still in works.

‘We still see positive momentum in the market from both the capacity and the coverage build which is going to happen, the 5G readiness in terms of transport, the broadband. All these segments would still continue over the rest of the year and we see good potential and good momentum in all the areas,’ Malik said.

Nokia’s sales in India increased by 75% year over year to 230 million euros in the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, up from 179 million euros the previous year. From an Indian viewpoint, Malik said the government’s spectrum auction in March was the major factor that fueled the company’s business in the country.

‘Basically, it is the 4G capacity and coverage which started and because of the spectrum auction that got a boost but operators have started building their transport and their backhaul for 5G readiness. Due to Covid, working from home environment, the fixed broadband also has been seeing good growth in the market,’ Malik added.

He went onto say that the company’s cloud and network services portfolios had grown as well. According to Malik, Nokia, which typically serves telecom operators, has received interest from non-communication service provider companies, primarily for its cloud computing portfolio.

He stated that the enterprise would be a large segment for 5G services, which most operators would like to address with high data bandwidth capacity and low latency data services. When asked about telecom operators’ 5G launch plans in India, he indicated that, based on economics, they may choose for a staggered rollout from metros to smaller circles after receiving spectrum for services, but their strategy is still in the works.

Nokia has inked 175 commercial 5G network arrangements worldwide, with 68 networks now offering 5G services. After the government’s scheduled spectrum auction, which will offer telecom carriers with needed frequencies for delivering high-speed data services, 5G services are expected to be implemented in India next year.

As per the Department of Telecom, 5G technology will provide ten times faster download speeds and up to three times more spectrum efficiency than 4G.