Price of CNG, PNG hiked

Delhi: State owned natural gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiked the price of Compressed natural gas (CNG) and Piped natural gas (PNG) prices in Delhi and adjacent cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. This revision will come in effect from 6 am on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

‘IGL has revised the retail prices of CNG and PNG to partially offset the increase in the input cost of natural gas being sourced as a result of increased dependence on eight times costlier R-LNG as compared to domestic gas’ the IGL tweeted.

‘While sales volumes have increased substantially, the domestic gas allocation has remained constant due to lower average volumes of previous months’, the company said.

IGL CNG, PNG revised rate:

In NCT of Delhi, the CNG price is to be Rs.45.20/- per kg and PNG price is to be Rs.30.91/- per SCM.

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price is to be Rs.50.90/- per kg PNG price is to be Rs.30.86/- per SCM

In Karnal, CNG price to be Rs.52.30/- per kg and PNG price to be Rs.29.71/- per SCM.

In Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, CNG price to be Rs.58.15/- per kg and PNG price is to be Rs.33.92/- per SCM, repectively.

In Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur, the CNG price is to be Rs.61.40/- per kg,

In Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand, CNG price is to be Rs.59.80/- per kg