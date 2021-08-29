State government extends Covid curfew

Panaji: Goa state government extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till September 6. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

As per the new guidelines, cinema theaters will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity. Bars, restaurants and indoor gyms can operate at 50% capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.

But casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, spas, massage parlours, river cruises and entertainment parks will remain closed. Schools in the state will also remain shut.

Also Read: Aadhar downloading made easy: Know how to download Aadhar

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.

Goa reported 74 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths on Sunday while 79 patients recovered.