‘TMC leaders and Mamata Banerjee have Talibani mindset’, says BJP MP

Kolkata: BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, accused that Trinamool Congress leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a ‘Talibani mindset’.

‘Within a democracy, all political parties have the right to go anywhere in the country and contest elections. But if one listens to the statements of TMC leaders and Mamata didi, then they always talk of dying and killing, this is Talibani mindset’, said BJP MP to news agency ANI.

‘Today more than 190 BJP activists have been killed in West Bengal, was it humanity? Not only this, 111 Gorkhas were killed in the middle of the road in Darjeeling in 2017, was it humanity? A 62-year-old grandmother was raped in front of her grandson, is this humanity? I think Mamata didi needs to introspect her conscience’, he added.

‘I also feel that maybe Mamata didi must be thinking of going to Afghanistan at this time because if democracy is in danger anywhere in the world right now, it is in Afghanistan. We should rise above such poor mentality and thinking. The land of Bengal is the land where people like Subhash Chandra Bose, Vivekananda ji who are the pride of the country, were born. And TMC is working towards dividing the country. I think this kind of petty politics should be avoided’, said Raju Bista.