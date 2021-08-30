AIUDF MLA Phanidhar Talukdar to join BJP

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Bhabanipur constituency in Assam, Phani Talukdar will join BJP on September 1. Talukdar has resigned from the primary membership of AIUDF.

Earlier, four-time MLA from Mariani constituency, Rupjyoti Kurmi, and Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain had quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

After Talukdar’s resignation, the AIUDF’s strength in the 126-member House will come down to 15. BJP has 60 MLAs and its alliance partners, AGP has 9 and UPPL 5 MLAs, while the Congress’ strength is 27. A total of five seats — Mariani, Thowra, Majuli, Gossaigaon, and Tamulpur — are currently lying vacant.