BJP to focus on minorities to strengthen support in Bengal after poll debacle

BJP leaders in West Bengal emphasized the importance of an extensive ground strategy to secure at least 5% minority vote share in the state. Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee and general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty among other party leaders discussed the party’s shortcomings in this year’s Assembly elections on Monday. BJP leaders have decided to hold ‘Minority Morcha’ meetings every three months throughout the country to identify ways to increase the party’s presence in the minority market. The minorities will also soon be the target of a huge membership drive.

‘The decision was made to provide financial assistance to post-poll violence victims. Four minority leaders have been killed (in post-election violence) and several shops have been looted. The list of post-election victims has been prepared and financial aid will be transferred to their accounts soon,’ a senior BJP leader said.

With more than 30% of the vote share, minorities (mainly Muslims) are undeniably a deciding factor in the outcome of any election in the state. Minorities’ votes for the Left in 1977 helped the Left win power during an anti-Congress wave. Powered by the vote bank, Trinamool Congress brought Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, bringing an end to the 34-year Left rule in West Bengal.

During this year’s assembly elections, minorities once again supported Banerjee and helped her win. The state of West Bengal has India’s second-largest Muslim population, with approximately 2.47 crore people, or around 27.5% of the state’s total population. It has now become clear that BJP has to secure minority vote share to defeat Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the recent drubbing.