Course outlines ‘Islamic Jihadi terror’ as the only form of religious terrorism, prompts controversy

In the past, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has had its fair share of controversies, but a new controversy has arisen regarding a proposed new course. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) offers a course on counter-terrorism to its dual-degree engineering students, which states that ‘jihadi terrorism’ is the only type of fundamentalist-religious terrorism and that they have been historically supported by countries with communist backgrounds, like China and the Soviet Union, and their effects are unknown. Many radical Islamic countries have also been influenced by this, the article claims.

During its meeting on August 17, the university’s Academic Council approved a new optional course titled ‘Counter Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers’. Despite its optionality, this paper will provide engineering students with specific knowledge about dealing with terrorism, including the role of world powers in this regard. There has been controversy regarding the subject matter presented in this optional paper. Academic Council members opposed this proposed subject when it was brought to their attention. However, the council stamped its approval on the new subject.

Aaj Tak spoke with Professor Arvind Kumar of the School of International Studies, who designed the course. He explained the purpose of the course to students who come to our school after they have completed their BTechs and then study International Relations. ‘It was vital to us to choose a topic that deals with international security and technology at the same time. India views the fight against terrorism as a very important topic. The topic becomes even more important when many countries are not paying enough attention to India’s security needs,’ said the professor.

Jihad poses a global challenge. At a time when Afghanistan has been occupied by the Taliban, this subject could not be more relevant to today’s world. ‘There is a need for mutual cooperation among various countries regarding jihad, especially since it has a significant impact on the geopolitics of South Asia. Those who argue against this should also note that Cyber and economic terrorism have been included, ‘he added.

JNU approves new course

The outline of this paper is being questioned, as well as the manner in which the proposal was discussed at the Academic Council meeting. The JNU Teachers’ Association alleged that even the Dean of the School of International Studies was unaware of this new paper and that the Dean of Engineering said that the topic was outside their area of expertise, so he had approved it.

Aaj Tak spoke with Moushumi Basu, secretary of the JNU Teachers’ Association, who also teaches at the School of International Studies, who said, ‘If religion is linked with terrorism in this way, what will be the difference between people on the street and academia? Is there a difference between Myanmar and Sri Lanka? Do we call their violence Buddhist terrorism?’

Adding terrorism to a new topic requires discussion. If engineering students are being taught international relations, then science-oriented subjects, such as vaccination and genetic engineering can also be included. So, the decision to choose this topic raises a question.

In addition to the approval of the Academic Council, which is the decision-making body for academic matters in the university, the approval of the Executive Council, which is the highest body of the university regarding management, will also be needed in the future. When the Executive Council approves the proposal for the new course at JNU, the optional paper will be offered to the students in the new session beginning on September 20.