Creative smugglers!: Gold paste painted on jeans

Kannur: The Kannur airport in Kerala seized 302 grams of gold on Monday. The Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 14 lakh at the airport from a passenger who had managed to hide the precious metal in a rather novel way. A tweet from the news agency ANI reports that this precious metal was smuggled in paste form, instead of the usual jewelry or biscuit form. In order to smuggle gold, the accused concealed the paste between layers of pants that the passenger was wearing.

The image provided by the news agency shows the double-layered pants in question has been cut up to show the gold paste. This image depicts streaks of yellow, gold paste all along the pants’ length. In addition to the image, ANI quoted the Customs Preventive Unit in Kochi as saying, ‘Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold in the form of a very thin paste, concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger.’

Check out this image:

Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold in the form of a very thin paste, concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger: Customs Preventive Unit, Kochi in Kerala pic.twitter.com/XYf3V6TJMz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Gold smuggling in these bizarre ways is not new to the country. A man who arrived from Sharjah recently tried to smuggle 1,894 grams of gold paste into Amritsar by hiding it in his underwear.