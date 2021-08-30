ED questions Jacqueline Fernandez as ‘witness’ in money laundering case

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actor, was today questioned as a witness in a money laundering case, Enforcement Directorate sources said. It was in connection with an alleged multi-crore extortion scheme operated by one Sukesh Chandrashekar, a ‘known con man’ also charged in a bribery case involving the Election Commission.

‘She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar,’ the Enforcement Directorate said concerning the 36-year-old Sri Lankan movie star.

The probe agency announced on August 24 that it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, and more than a dozen luxurious cars in connection with Chandrashekar’s money laundering case. An FIR filed by the Delhi police’s economic offences wing alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore against him and others.

‘Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind behind this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail,’ the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement after last week’s raid.

According to reports, it has also been alleged that he took money from TTV Dhinakaran, leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam’s (AIADMK) ‘Amma’ faction, to bribe poll panel officials in connection with the dispute over the party’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol.

Apparently, he struck a deal with the AIADMK (Amma) faction to keep the ‘two leaves’ symbol. An amount of Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly seized from his possession at the time of his arrest.