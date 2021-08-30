Gulf country extends expat exit scheme

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the special programme for expatriates residing in the country even after the expiry of their residence card. The ‘Exit programme’ has been extended till September 30.

As per the scheme, expats living in Oman without valid documents can exit the country without any fine or legal implications. The Ministry of Labour has urged all who have not registered to come forward and register online and to make use of the scheme.

The scheme was first announced on November 15. Since then, it was extended seven times. All undocumented workers and overstaying visitors can register at the Ministry’s website http://www.mol.gov.om or through Sanad Offices.